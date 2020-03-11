Organizers of 2020 Fed Cup tennis tournament postpone finals over coronavirus threat

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The final round of the Federations Cup tennis tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Budapest next month, has been postponed due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the tournament’s press service announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The ITF [the International Tennis Federation] has announced the postponement of both the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals 2020 and Fed Cup Play-offs in response to COVID-19 health concerns," the statement from the tournament organizers reads.

"The ITF COVID-19 Advisory Group has been monitoring the global spread and impact of COVID-19 since early February 2020, in continuous consultation with independent medical and travel advisers as well as international and national authorities."

"After careful consideration and close discussion with the ITF Board, the Local Organizing Committee and in light of today’s announcement by the Hungarian government regarding indoor events, it is with regret that the ITF has announced the postponement of the Fed Cup Finals, originally scheduled to take place 14-19 April at the Laszlo Papp Sport Arena in Budapest," the statement added.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 121 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 122,230 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 4,386, yet more than 66,990 patients have recovered from the disease.