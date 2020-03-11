FIFA reschedules its Congress meeting in Ethiopia over ongoing novel coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has decided to postpone for more than three months its annual Congress, initially scheduled to be held in early June in Ethiopia, due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the FIFA press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On account of the spread of COVID-19, numerous international bodies and public health authorities have advised against the organization of international events," the statement from FIFA reads.

"Concerns over the health and well-being of participants, as well as travel restrictions in many countries, have resulted in the cancellation or postponement of many such events in various parts of the world."

"Mindful of this, and given the wish of FIFA to organize a Congress which all member associations are able to attend, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided yesterday to reschedule the 70th FIFA Congress from Friday, 5 June 2020 to Friday, 18 September 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia," according to FIFA.

The global football body also stated that "the FIFA Council meeting planned for Friday, 20 March 2020 has also been rescheduled to a date yet to be confirmed in June-July 2020."

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 121 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 122,230 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 4,386, yet more than 66,990 patients have recovered from the disease.