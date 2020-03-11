Russia-Sweden friendly football match to be played in Stockholm without spectators

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. A friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and Sweden this month will be played behind closed doors and without spectators as a preventive measure against the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus, Sweden’s Aftonbladet daily reported on Wednesday.

"This match will be played without spectators," the daily quoted Hakan Sjostrand, the secretary general of the Swedish Football Association, as saying.

The friendly football match between Russia and Sweden was scheduled to be played in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on March 28.

As of today, the authorities of Sweden reported over 480 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country, with most of them - 233 cases - registered in Stockholm. The first patient to die of the novel coronavirus in Sweden was reported by the local authorities on Wednesday, March 11.

The Russian national football squad had been scheduled to play this month friendly matches away against Sweden on March 28 and Moldova on March 31. The team was also set to play two more friendlies in June, namely against Poland (June 2) and Serbia on June 6. All friendly matches are scheduled for Russia as part of its preparations for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 121 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 122,230 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 4,386, yet more than 66,990 patients have recovered from the disease.