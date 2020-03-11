Russian Anti-Doping Agency holds almost 1,600 doping inspections in 2020 as yet

According to the Russian anti-doping official, 843 doping inspections were carried out in February based on 1,032 doping samples against 748 inspections and 888 samples in January.

Pakhnotskaya also told TASS that the agency had registered 13 suspected cases of violations of the anti-doping regulations among Russian athletes within the first two months of the year (six suspected cases in February and seven in January).

In 2019, RUSADA carried out 9,743 doping inspections collecting 11,316 samples, which was higher than the agency’s earlier announced annual target of 11,000 samples.

RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus announced to TASS last year that the national anti-doping agency planned to collect 11,000 doping samples in 2019 and to increase this figure to 13,000 in 2020. The increase in the number of doping samples was planned to be achieved by the cost reduction in logistics and more effective organization of the work.