Officials vow coronavirus will not put off VI Asian Beach Games on Hainan in fall

SANYA, March 11. /TASS/. The dates of the VI Asian Beach Games, due to be held from November 28 to December 6 this year in Sanya (southern China's Hainan province) will not be postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Olympic Council of Asia has sent such a notification to 45 national committees of its Asian countries, according to www.hinews.cn.

On March 8, the Sanya Health Committee announced that there were no more coronavirus patients in the city’s hospitals. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 54 cases of the disease have been registered in this resort Chinese city. According to this indicator, Sanya ranked first in the province.

The organizing committee of the upcoming games timely informed the Olympic Council of Asia about the measures taken to combat the epidemic and the success achieved in that direction. Currently, work is underway on the construction of facilities for the games, local authorities intend to prepare everything in due time.

The city of Sanya won the right to host the VI Beach Asian Games in March. Competitions will be held from November 28 to December 6, 2020 and will include 16 disciplines, including swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, football, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The first Asian beach games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. In different years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).