Russia-Moldova football friendly to be an empty stadium match due to coronavirus

"The Moldova-Russia friendly match, to be played at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau on March 31, will be held behind closed doors without spectators," the MFF said in a statement.

The friendly between Russia and Moldova is to kick off on March 31 at 9:45 p.m. Moscow time at the 10,500-seat capacity Zimbru Stadium in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau.

CHISINAU, March 11. /TASS/. A friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and Moldova will be played in front of empty spectators stands at the stadium in Chisinau this month due to the coronavirus alert, the Moldovan Football Federation (MFF) announced on Wednesday.

The Moldovan Football Federation added in its statement that the decision was made after a meeting earlier in the day between the MFF executive management and representatives of the Moldovan Ministry of Education.

The press service of the Moldovan Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the start of ticket sales for the friendly match between the Russian and Moldovan teams had been postponed indefinitely.

Moldovan Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu stated on March 10 that the country imposed a blanket ban on all mass events in Moldova over the novel coronavirus situation.

The Russian national football squad is to play away friendly matches against Sweden on March 28 and Moldova on March 31. The team is also set to play two more friendlies in June, namely against Poland (June 2) and Serbia on June 6.

All friendly matches are scheduled for Russia as part of its preparations for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The first novel coronavirus case was registered in Moldova on Saturday, March 7. A 48-year-old woman who had arrived on a Milan-Chisinau flight on that day tested positive for the infection. The authorities quarantined 45 passengers who had stayed close to her. On Sunday, Moldova’s President Igor Dodon announced his decision to interrupt his working visit to Russia following the news of the first novel coronavirus case in his country.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 120 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 119,400 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 4,300, yet more than 66,580 patients have recovered from the disease.