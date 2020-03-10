International Weightlifting Federation reschedules 2020 European Championships in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The 2020 European Weightlifting Championships in the Russian capital of Moscow due next month has been delayed for two months as part of preventive measures to combat the novel coronavirus, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The European Weightlifting Federation through the full support of the Executive Board, due to the spread of the Coronavirus on the continent, has decided to postpone the European Senior Championships scheduled in Moscow, Russia 13-21 April, together with the Electoral Congress," the statement reads.

"The Electoral Congress and the competition will be held in Moscow in June," the IWF said in its statement.