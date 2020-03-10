Swedish football authorities say friendly match with Russia in Stockholm still on schedule

The friendly between Russia and Sweden is due in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on March 28. As of today, the authorities of Sweden reported over 200 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country.

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. A friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and Sweden this month will be organized as scheduled since there were no orders from the Swedish authorities on possible cancellation in view of the global spread of the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for the Swedish Football Association said in a statement for TASS on Tuesday.

"We are paying close attention to all the developments regarding the coronavirus, and are following the recommendations from FIFA, UEFA and our national authorities," Andreas Jansson, the head of the Swedish Football Association’s Media and Communications, stated.

"There are still no decisions about any restrictions from Swedish authorities, or the international football associations, which affects the Sweden vs Russia game," he continued. "If the situation changes we will duly inform all interested parties."

The Russian national football squad is to play friendly matches away against Sweden on March 28 and Moldova on March 31. The team is also set to play two more friendlies in June, namely against Poland (June 2) and Serbia on June 6. All Russia's friendly matches are scheduled as part of its preparations for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 115 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 116,350 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 4,091, yet more than 64,640 patients have recovered from the disease.