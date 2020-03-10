Russian boxing team has all coronavirus countermeasures in place before London qualifiers

AGAFONIKHA /Moscow Region/, March 10. /TASS/. The Russian national boxing team has resorted to all necessary preventive measures against the novel coronavirus ahead of their trip to London for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers this week, Ivan Shidlovsky, the head coach of the Russian women’s national boxing team, said on Tuesday. The 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying competition — the European сontinental еournament — is scheduled to be held in London on March 13-23.

"We have no problems whatsoever before our departure," Shidlovsky told a news conference. "We have resorted to all of the required countermeasures. We have also doctors and psychologists traveling with us as well, therefore, there are no problems." According a statement from the RBF press service last week, the Russian female boxers selected for the European сontinental tournament are: Svetlana Soluyanova (under 51 kg weight category); Lyudmila Vorontsova (under 57 kg); Yekaterina Dynnik (under 60 kg); Saadat Dalgatova (under 69 kg); and Zemfira Magomedaliyeva (under 75 kg weight category). The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held between July 24 and August 9 and the participants of the Olympic boxing competition in Japan will be determined by five boxing qualification events, including the London qualifier this week. On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

