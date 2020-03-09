Indian Wells Tennis Tournament Canceled Due to Coronavirus

TASS, March 9. The prestigious Indian Wells tennis tournament (USA, California), which was due to start on Monday, was canceled due to coronavirus. This was reported by the press service of the tournament.

"We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors, and everyone involved with the event is of paramount importance," said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. "We are prepared to hold the tournament on another date and will explore options."

The tournament’s total prize fund was to be $18.5 mln.

In 2019, the winners of the tournament were Austrian Dominic Tim among men and Bianca Andreescu from Canada among women. Most often, the winner of the men's competition was the Swiss Roger Federer and Serb Novak Djokovic (five times each). Nine tennis players won the tournament twice, among them Russian Maria Sharapova (2006, 2013).

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in almost 100 countries, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan.

In China, which accounts for the majority of cases, more than 3,100 deaths were recorded, 58,600 people recovered, the number of infections remained at around 80,700. According to WHO, in total, 106,900 were infected in the world, and just over 3,600 died.