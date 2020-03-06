Russian Olympic Champ Ustyugov submits appeal with CAS against his suspension

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s 2014 Olympic gold medalist in biathlon Evgeny Ustyugov has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against his suspension for alleged violations of anti-doping regulations, athlete’s lawyer Alexei Panich told TASS on Friday.

Russia’s Ustyugov says turned to Austrian court to make IBU ‘stop its hunt on him’

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) announced on February 13 that it found Ustyugov guilty of consuming banned performance enhancing drug Oxandrolone. The world’s governing biathlon body ruled to annul all results of the athlete for the period from August 27 until the end of the 2013/2014 season, including his 2014 Sochi Olympics gold medal in team relay.

"Olympic Champion Evgeny Ustyugov has lodged an appeal with CAS against the IBU’s decision on his disqualification," Panich stated.

"I would like to reiterate that on February 13 the IBU found Evgeny Ustyugov guilty of violating anti-doping rules and suspended him for a period of two years," the lawyer added.