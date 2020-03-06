Russian Olympic Champ Ustyugov submits appeal with CAS against his suspension

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s 2014 Olympic gold medalist in biathlon Evgeny Ustyugov has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against his suspension for alleged violations of anti-doping regulations, athlete’s lawyer Alexei Panich told TASS on Friday.
The International Biathlon Union (IBU) announced on February 13 that it found Ustyugov guilty of consuming banned performance enhancing drug Oxandrolone. The world’s governing biathlon body ruled to annul all results of the athlete for the period from August 27 until the end of the 2013/2014 season, including his 2014 Sochi Olympics gold medal in team relay.
"Olympic Champion Evgeny Ustyugov has lodged an appeal with CAS against the IBU’s decision on his disqualification," Panich stated.
"I would like to reiterate that on February 13 the IBU found Evgeny Ustyugov guilty of violating anti-doping rules and suspended him for a period of two years," the lawyer added.
After the IBU announced on February 13 its decision to suspend Ustyugov for two years, the Russian biathlete had 21 days to file an appeal against the IBU’s verdict with the Swiss-based court.
In case CAS rules against upholding Ustyugov’s appeal, he will be stripped of his 2014 Olympics gold medal. His teammates Anton Shipulin, Dmitry Malyshko and Alexei Volkov, who raced with him in the team relay event at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, will be also stripped of their Olympic gold and Russia will lose its top position in the overall medals standings of the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Ustyugov, 34, is a two-time Olympic champion. He won his first gold in mass start at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canada and his second gold at the 2014 Olympics in Russia’s Sochi in team relay event. After the Olympics on his home soil, Ustyugov announced that he wrapped up his sports career.