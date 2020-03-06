RUSADA continues with its anti-doping program despite coronavirus threat reports

"In view of the increased number of media reports on the coronavirus spread, RUSADA informs that it continues with the implementation of its doping testing program in a standard mode without any restrictions," the statement from the Russian anti-doping body reads.

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will carry on with the implementation of its program on doping test procedures in line with the previously set schedule without any restrictions in view of the novel coronavirus spread, the agency said in a statement addressed to athletes.

"All athletes, who are subject to regulations of the World Anti-Doping Code and the All-Russia Anti-Doping regulations, may be summoned for a doping control procedure at any time and in any place," the statement added.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 95 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 100,620 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 3,411, yet more than 55,990 patients have recovered from the disease.