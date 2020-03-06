Coronavirus countermeasures to be in place for Russian team at boxing qualifiers in London

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are due between July 24 and August 9 and the participants of the Olympic boxing competition in Japan will be determined by five boxing qualification events, including the London qualifier next week

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian boxers traveling to London this month for the 2020 Summer Olympic qualifiers will resort to all the necessary measures in view of the global spread of the novel coronavirus, Umar Kremlev, the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF), told TASS on Friday. The 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying competition — the European continental tournament — is scheduled to be held in London on March 13-23. "Coronavirus poses no threat to Russian athletes because our athletes are like bogatyrs [a 'bogatyr' is an epic warrior of Russian folk legends — TASS] with a strong immunity," Kremlev said. "We have very strong people."

"However, the required preventive measures will certainly be in place," the RBF secretary general added. According to this week’s statement from the RBF press service, the Russian male boxers selected for the European continental tournament are: Rasul Saliyev (under 52 kg weight category); Albert Batyrgaziyev (under 57 kg); Gabil Mamedov (under 63 kg); Andrei Zamkovoi (under 69 kg), Gleb Bakshi (under 75 kg); Imam Khatayev (under 81 kg); Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (under 91 kg); and Ivan Veryasov (over 91 kg weight category). The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held between July 24 and August 9 and the participants of the Olympic boxing competition in Japan will be determined by five boxing qualification events, including the qualification event in London next week. On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

