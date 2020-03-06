Russia expresses protest over searches at biathlete’s suite during World Cup in Italy

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia has sent official protest to Italy over the searches, conducted at Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov’s suite, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing Friday.

"We have expressed official protest to Italy over the searches conducted on February 22 at Russian biathlon athlete's and his personal coach's suites during the World Cup in Anterselva. Russia informed the Italian side that such measures towards Russian athletes are unacceptable and disproportional and that this incident negatively impacts development of sport cooperation between our nations," the diplomat commented.

"We hope that comprehensive measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in future, and that those guilty of power abuse against the athletes will be punished accordingly," the diplomat added.

On February 22, the Italian police conducted searches in a hotel, where Loginov and his personal trainer Alexander Kasperovich stayed during the biathlon World Cup stage. A criminal proceeding was initiated against the athlete and the coach. These measures had been triggered by information received from the IBU anti-doping manager, Sarah Fussek-Hakkarainen. Loginov refused to participate in the final race of the World Cup over the searches. The 28-year old athlete had won 1st place in the sprint and 3rd place in pursuit.