Russian sports chief hopes for good results of national football squad at 2020 Euro Cup

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday he hoped that fans and supporters of the national football team would be delighted with the team’s results at the 2020 UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Euro Cup this summer.

"The Russian Sports Ministry is playing a proactive role in programs regarding the development of football on the territory of Russia, in the organization of large-scale international projects as well as in preparations of the national football team," Matytsin told journalists.

"I hope that it [the national football team] will bring the joy to all football fans during the European championship," the Russian sports minister continued.

"It is in our interests that that the government politics and activities of public organizations on behalf of federations will be always coordinated. Our goal is the further development of the sport of football in order to involve as much as possible new people practicing this sport with great enthusiasm and enjoying comfortable sports facilities," Matytsin said.

Two weeks ago, the Russian football team was placed in 38th position in the World Ranking of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA, issued every two months.

The Russian national football team played 10 international fixtures last year and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. In March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

Playing two international fixtures in November, the Russian team lost to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches in St. Petersburg

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30, 2019 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.