Russian sports chief hopes novel coronavirus spread to be halted by autumn

Russia is set to host this year three matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the 2020 European Climbing Championship in Moscow, as well as to organize in July celebrations dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the 1908 Summer Olympic Games in Moscow, and other sports tournaments.

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told journalists on Thursday he hoped that the situation with the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus would be resolved by autumn and the virus would have no impact on the organization of various sports events, which had been scheduled to be hosted by Russia.

"The anniversary celebrations are very important and the Sports Ministry is about to join the program of the event’s organization," Matytsin told journalists.

"I will be not making predictions at the moment on how the situation [with the coronavirus] will impact the organization of this event and other sports events in Russia, that are expected to be attended by our foreign colleagues, but we hope that it [the novel coronavirus] will be localized in spring or summer," the Russian sports minister said.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 87 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 96,900 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 3,308, yet more than 53,970 patients have recovered from the disease.

Celebrations of 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow

In March 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his support to the proposal of Honorary President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Vitaly Smirnov to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Summer Olympic Games in Moscow.

ROC Honorary President Smirnov announced in August 2019 that invitations were sent to heads of all international sports federations, including to World Athletics (previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations or IAAF) President Sebastian Coe.

At the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, Great Britain’s Sebastian Coe won gold in men’s 1,500-meter running and the silver in men’s 800-meter running event.

The 1980 Summer Olympic Games were held in the Russian capital of Moscow between July 19 and August 3.

The Summer Olympics in 1980, hosted by then-Soviet Union, were marred by a boycott on behalf of a number of foreign countries, including the United States, in protest of Soviet military presence in Afghanistan.

Addressing the first ever World Olympians Forum (WOF), hosted by Moscow in 2015, IOC President Thomas Bach said the boycott could have been avoided if the IOC and the world leaders "could have listened to the Olympians at that time and the boycott could have never happened.".