IBU learnt about Loginov coach’s invalid accreditation from Russia’s 4-time Olympic champ

The police was called by interim Anti-Doping Manager of the International Biathlon Union Sarah Fussek-Hakkarainen, who claimed that Kasperovich was using someone else’s accreditation at the championship and, therefore, was allegedly violating anti-doping regulations.

In early hours of February 22, Italian police raided Loginov and Kasperovich’s hotel rooms, in which they stayed for the 2020 IBU World Championships in Italy’s Antholz, and searched the premises.

LAUSANNE, March 5. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) learnt from Russian four-time Olympic champion Alexander Tikhonov that Alexander Kasperovich, the coach of Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov, was using someone else’s accreditation in Italy, Vladimir Drachev, the president of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), told TASS on Thursday.

"I am well informed about this story," Drachev said in an interview with TASS. "A lawyer from Italy sent me documents, which particularly confirm the existence of a statement from Fussek citing Tikhonov’s words that Kasperovich was present at the World Championships using someone else’s accreditation."

"But this is not only about his [Tikhonov’s] statements as there was far more additional information, which I have no right to disclose at the moment," the RBU president continued.

"I kept saying during the World Championships that Tikhonov was writing about this issue in his web blog and it was one of the reasons that they [IBU] found out that Kasperovich was using someone else’s accreditation," Drachev added.

Reached by a TASS correspondent with a request to comment on Drachev’s statement, Tikhonov, 73, said he reported the fact that Loginov’s coach Kasperovich had no accreditation only after the World Championships in Italy was over and that the RBU had decided against issuing it to Kasperovich.

"I wrote about this in my web blog, because the RBU did not issue an accreditation for him, but it was posted only after the World Championships was over as well as were all police raids," Tikhnov commented.

"I wrote that Drachev personally ordered not to issue accreditation for Kasperovich," Tikhonov added.

In an interview with Russian news web portal News.ru on February 17, Tikhonov disclosed that the Russian Biathlon Union declined an accreditation for Kasperovich and that the coach received it from the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation in order to travel to the Biathlon World Championships in Italy last month.