Russia announces national roster of female boxers for 2020 Olympics qualifiers in London

The 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying competition is scheduled to be held in London on March 13-23

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The coaching staff of the Russian national women’s boxing team announced on Wednesday the roster of athletes, who have been selected to take part in the qualifying tournament for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. The 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying competition — the European continental tournament — is scheduled to be held in London on March 13-23.

Read also Russia announces roster of men’s national boxing team for 2020 Olympics qualifiers

According to the roster, the Russian female boxers cleared for Europe's continental qualifier are: Svetlana Soluyanova (under 51 kg weight category); Lyudmila Vorontsova (under 57 kg); Yekaterina Dynnik (under 60 kg); Saadat Dalgatova (under 69 kg); and Zemfira Magomedaliyeva (under 75 kg weight category). The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are due between July 24 and August 9 and the participants of the Olympic boxing competition in Japan will be determined by five boxing qualification events, including the qualification event in London next week. The organization of the boxing tournament in Tokyo is managed by a special IOC (the International Olympic Committee) body, led by Morinari Watanabe, an IOC member and the chair of the ad-hoc Boxing Task Force Group. Speaking at the IOC session in Switzerland’s Lausanne in January, Watanabe announced that the sport of boxing at the Olympics in Tokyo would be represented by 189 male and 100 female boxers (compared to 250 men and 36 women at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro). The path of boxing to 2020 Olympics