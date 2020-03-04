Russian WBA Champ Besputin’s doping test Sample B to be opened in Paris this month

According to the source, Besputin’s doping test Sample B had initially been planned to be opened on March 3, but due to various reasons the procedure was rescheduled for March 17.

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. A Sample B of the doping test of Russia’s WBA (World Boxing Association) Welterweight World Champion Alexander Besputin will be opened on March 17 at an anti-doping laboratory in Paris, a source in the WBA announced to TASS on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Russian boxer, who has an unblemished record of 14 wins, including nine by KOs, in all of his fights, won the WBA Welterweight World Champion’s belt on November 30 in Monaco defeating his compatriot Radzhab Butaev upon a unanimous decision of judges.

After the fight in Monaco, doping inspectors collected a sample from Besputin. In January, Sample A of Besputin’s doping test showed presence of a banned substance, Ligandrol, in his body.

The Russian boxer announced to TASS in January that he was "puzzled and shocked" over his doping test’s Sample A results as he had never consumed banned performance enhancing drugs throughout his sports career.

Besputin joined the world of professional boxing in October 2015, when he signed a contract with US-based Top Rank promotion company and agent Egis Klimas. Before the fight in Monaco last November, he held all of his bouts in the United States.

The Russian boxer is also the 2012 champion of Russia, the 2013 European champion and the silver medalist of the 2015 European Games. He was fighting in the under-69kg weight category.