Russian boxer Sergey Kovalev set to fight Cuba’s Sullivan Barrera next month

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia’s former unified light heavyweight boxing champion Sergey Kovalev is set to square off with Cuba’s Sullivan Barrera late next month, a source in the Russian fighter’s team told TASS on Wednesday.

"We plan that Sergey [Kovalev] will meet for a bout with Barrera on April 25," the source stated. "The fight is more likely to be held in the catchweight division."

BoxingScene.com website reported earlier that the fight between the Russian and Cuban boxers was likely to be organized on April 25 in the US state of California.