Russian biathlete Vilukhina describes doping accusations as slander

LAUSANNE /Switzerland/, March 3. /TASS/. Russian former biathlete Olga Vilukhina told TASS on Tuesday after a session of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which considered the appeal against her lifetime suspension, that the doping accusations against her were mere slander.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne started hearings on Monday into an appeal filed over two years ago by Russian biathlon athletes Olga Zaitseva, Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina against their lifetime suspensions from the sport imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"I spoke at the hearings and I think they were held in a constructive atmosphere. All the charges brought against me are slanderous. As for the bottle neck scratches, definitely it was not me to leave them. In 2014, I handed over my samples under a handover protocol but was accused of them being scratched in 2017. It is at least absurd," Vilukhina commented.