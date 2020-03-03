Russia announces roster of men’s national boxing team for 2020 Olympics qualifiers

The 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying competition is scheduled to be held in London on March 13-23

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The coaching staff of the Russian national men’s boxing team has announced the roster of boxers, who have been selected to take part in the qualifying tournament for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, the press service of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) announced on Tuesday. The 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying competition — the European continental tournament — is scheduled to be held in London on March 13-23.

According to the statement from the RBF press service, the Russian male boxers cleared for Europe's continental qualifier are: Rasul Saliyev (under 52 kg weight category); Albert Batyrgaziyev (under 57 kg); Gabil Mamedov (under 63 kg); Andrei Zamkovoi (under 69 kg), Gleb Bakshi (under 75 kg); Imam Khatayev (under 81 kg); Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (under 91 kg); and Ivan Veryasov (over 91 kg weight category).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are due between July 24 and August 9 and the participants of the Olympic boxing competition in Japan will be determined by five boxing qualification events, including the qualification event in London next week. The organization of the boxing tournament in Tokyo is managed by a special IOC (International Olympic Committee) body, led by Morinari Watanabe, an IOC member and the chair of the ad-hoc Boxing Task Force Group. Speaking at the IOC session in Switzerland’s Lausanne in January, Watanabe announced that the sport of boxing at the Olympics in Tokyo would be represented by 189 male and 100 female boxers (compared to 250 men and 36 women at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro). The path of boxing to 2020 Olympics

