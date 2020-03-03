Tokyo Olympics could be postponed to late 2020 over coronavirus threat

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Terms of contract allow postponing the Olympic and the Paralympic Games in Tokyo until the end of 2020, says Seiko Hashimoto, Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to Reuters report.

On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that the 2020 Olympics might take place without spectators over the coronavirus threat.

“The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement,” Hashimoto noted.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) indicated that preparation for the Olympics goes according to schedule, and cancellation was not on the table. The Olympics are due in Tokyo, between July 24 and August 9.