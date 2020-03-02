Russian Sports Ministry rules to return state accreditation to RusAF

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry has returned the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) its state accreditation, which was revoked over a month ago, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told journalists on Monday.

Sports Minister Matytsin signed a decree on January 31 to suspend RusAF’s state accreditation until March 1, 2020.

"Today we held a session on the accreditation’s reinstatement," Matytsin said. "We have decided to renew the accreditation of RusAF."

"We hope that the new administration of RusAF will be actively cooperating with the [Russian] Sports Ministry on the restoration and strengthening of relations with the International Association of Athletics Federations [World Athletics]," the minister added.

On February 28, RusAF gathered for an extraordinary election session to vote on the federation’s new president and elected Yevgeny Yurchenko, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), as the new head of Russia’s governing body of track and field athletics.

"I hope that ways to overcome the crisis will be found, first of all, regarding the reinstatement of our athletes in their rights on the participation in international tournaments, as well as the future reinstatement [of RusAF] with World Athletics," Matytsin said

"I wish the new president [of RusAF] all of the best luck and success, and reiterate that the Sports Ministry will be cooperating with RusAF on all aspects regarding the development of the national track and field athletics," the sports minister added.

The press service of the world’s governing body of track and field athletics announced to TASS last week that the issue of the All-Russia Athletics Federation membership reinstatement will be on the agenda of the World Athletics Council session on March 11-12.

World Athletics, which was previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations or IAAF, suspended RusAF’s membership in late 2015 following a chain of doping abuse scandals in Russia’s track and field sports. The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to the World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

The provisionally suspended senior officials at that time were then-President of RusAF Dmitry Shlyakhtin and three more high-ranking people from the federation for helping to falsify documents, which Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko presented as his excuse for skipping doping tests. Shlyakhtin and three officials at the issue submitted their letters of resignation on November 23.

On January 29, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) recommended World Athletics to consider an expulsion of RusAF from the list of its members in case the Russian side failed to provide evidence in the Lysenko case. The Russian side was advised to review the case once again and to come up with answers in regard to accusations on this issue.

On February 3, the Presidium of RusAF resigned and handed over its authorities on the organization of federation’s presidential conference as well as on cooperation with international organizations to the Working Group of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).