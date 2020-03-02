Russia’s Kazan selected to host 2023 UEFA Super Cup match

AMSTERDAM, March 2. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has decided to award the Russian city of Kazan the right to host the 2023 UEFA Super Cup match, the UEFA press service said in a statement on Monday.

Last year, the Russian Football Union (RFU) proposed Kazan as a venue to host the UEFA Super Cup either in the year 2022 or 2023.

"The 2022 UEFA Super Cup will be contested at Finland's Helsinki Olympic Stadium with the UEFA Executive Committee selecting Russia's Kazan Arena as the venue for the 2023 decider," the statement from UEFA’s press service reads. "Neither Helsinki nor Kazan have staged a major UEFA men’s final before."

The UEFA Super Cup is an official event, which precedes the opening of the European football tournament. The UEFA Super Cup is a one-match tournament and the Super Cup is contested by the winning clubs of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. The Stade Louis II Arena in Monaco was the permanent venue for the annual UEFA Super Cup matches between 1998 and 2012.

In 2012, the UEFA ruled against holding Super Cups at the permanent venue, i.e. at the Stade Louis II Arena in Monaco, and based on filed applications the organization started searching for new venues to host the landmark football tournament. Since 2013, the UEFA Super Cup matches have been played at stadiums across Europe. Russia has never hosted any of them.

In 2020, the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, will stage the season-opener, while Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will host the 2021 UEFA Super Cup.