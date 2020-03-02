Kremlin knows nothing about possible UEFA Euro Cup matches’ reschedule over coronavirus

The UEFA’s press service announced to TASS last Friday that there was no need to introduce changes to the schedule of the European football championship’s matches, adding that the UEFA would continue closely monitoring the issue of the novel coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian authorities have no information about a possible reschedule of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches this summer over the spread of the novel coronavirus, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday. "We know nothing about it in the Kremlin," Peskov said in response to a question whether the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) had notified Russia about a possible cancellation or postponement of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches. The UEFA’s press service announced to TASS last Friday that there was no need to introduce changes to the schedule of the European football championship’s matches, adding that the UEFA would continue closely monitoring the issue of the novel coronavirus spread.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million. The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 69 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. According to the latest reports, over 89,240 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 3,058, yet more than 45,200 patients have recovered from the disease. 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches in St. Petersburg

