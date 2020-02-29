Russian biathlete Yeliseyev wins sprint race at IBU European Championships in Minsk

MOSCOW, February 29. /TASS/. Russian biathlete Matvei Yeliseyev has won the gold medal in the men’s sprint competition at the IBU (International Biathlon Union) European Championships in Minsk.

Yeliseyev completed the 10km distance in 23 minutes and 46.4 seconds, with one miss at two shooting positions. The silver went to Andrejs Rastorgujevs (Latvia) who was 4.1 seconds behind the leader (one miss) while Norwegian Aleksander Andersen grabbed the bronze (+25.5, one miss).

The competition will continue on Saturday with the women’s sprint race. The IBU European Championships in Minsk will end on March 1.