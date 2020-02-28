Facial recognition technology to be used at football match in St Petersburg

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. A biometric identification system will be used at the entrance to St. Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena starting with the match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and FC Lokomotiv Moscow, Zenit’s press office said on Friday.

Mayor vows facial recognition system to be set up across Moscow’s subway by September

The system will be deployed at the entrance to the first tier of Block D with seats for active fans.

The match will be the first for the clubs in the Russian Premier League after a winter break. The match is scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg at 19.00 Moscow time on Saturday.

FC Zenit tops the Russian Premier League’s standings table with 45 scores in 19 matches. FC Lokomotiv is ranked fifth with 34 scores after 19 rounds.