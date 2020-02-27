Forbes names Maria Sharapova as highest paid Russian athlete of the past decade

On Thursday, Forbes published a list of Russia’s Top-10 highest paid athletes making its calculations based on their income received as prize money from tournaments, their contracts, bonuses as well as advertising contracts between 2010 and 2019.

NEW YORK, February 27. /TASS/. Forbes, a renowned US business magazine, has named Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, who announced her retirement from the sport Wednesday, as the highest paid athlete from Russia in the 2010s.

WTA chief Simon: Sharapova will be missed by millions of her fans worldwide

The US-based magazine estimated Sharapova’s fortune earned during this period at $325 million. The 32-year-old Russian raked in $38.8 million out of this sum playing tennis, while the rest came from advertising contracts.

Sharapova left Alexander Ovechkin of the NHL’s Washington Capitals trailing behind in second with $136.9 million. Another Russian ice hockey player, Yevgeny Malkin from Pittsburg Penguins, took 3rd with $94.6 million earned over the past decade.

Russian basketballer Timofei Mozgov and ice hockey player Ilya Kovalchuk came in 4th and 5th with $72 million each. They are followed by 6th place Pavel Datsyuk (ice hockey, $63.6 million); 7th Alexander Radulov (ice hockey, $58.5 million); 8th Yury Zhirkov (football, $49.7 million); 9th Sergei Bobrovsky (ice hockey, $44.4 million) and 10th Andrei Arshavin (football, $43.3 million).

Sharapova before saying ‘Tennis Goodbye’

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated female tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006 in addition to her 36 WTA titles.

She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

The Russian player skipped a vast part of the tennis season last year due to a shoulder injury and she stayed out of competitions from February to mid-June. Last August, she parted ways with her Swedish coach Thomas Hogstedt, who had trained her between 2011 and 2013, and with whom she resumed their training partnership in 2018.

Her most recent triumph was winning the 2017 WTA Tianjin Open tennis tournament in China. At this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, Sharapova failed to clear the opening round, losing to Croatia’s Donna Vekic.