Russian biathlete Loginov set to sue IBU anti-doping manager over police raid in Italy

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov and his coach Alexander Kasperovich intend to sue in court interim Anti-Doping Manager of the International Biathlon Union Sarah Fussek-Hakkarainen, who initiated police searches of their hotel rooms at the 2020 IBU World Championship in Italy this month, Kasperovich told TASS on Thursday.

"We are planning to sue in court a person, who set the police after us, and we are speaking here about Sarah Fussek," Kasperovich said. "The lawsuit will be filed with a request to compensate not only for financial, but moral damages as well."

"Her actions led to Alexander Loginov’s withdrawal from the championship’s competition," Kasperovich continued. "In the course of two days he was left without a good quality sleep and his blood pressure jumped as a result of all these events."