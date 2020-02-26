AIBA cancels its European Boxing Forum in Italy due to novel coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The AIBA (Amateur International Boxing Association) European Continental Boxing Forum, which was scheduled to be hosted by Italy’s Assisi on February 29, has been cancelled due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, Umar Kremlev, a member of the AIBA Executive Committee, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The forum in Italy has been cancelled in view of the coronavirus threat," Kremlev, who is also the president of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF), said. "Security must be above everything."

"We will be now monitoring the developments and will select another country," he went on. "Perhaps, it [the forum] will be held in Russia."