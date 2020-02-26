Russian boxing chief: 2020 Olympics qualifiers in London may be cancelled over coronavirus

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying tournament, which is scheduled to be held in London on March 13-23, may be cancelled due to the novel coronavirus spread, Umar Kremlev, the director general of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF), told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Olympics qualifying tournament may be relocated," Kremlev said. "Several [boxing] federations have already submitted their refusals against sending their athletes [to London]."

According to the latest data, 13 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK.