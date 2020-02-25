Up to 180 Russian Paralympians already qualified for 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

"We are getting ready for the Paralympics in line with the schedule," Rozhkov said addressing the opening ceremony of the 5th All-Russia Forum on the Paralympic Movement Development, held in the western Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk.

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, February 25. /TASS/. Up to 180 Russian athletes have already qualified and secured their right to participate in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan this summer, Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov said on Tuesday.

"Our team was reinstated in March last year. Before that date we were unable to participate in the qualifying tournaments in the course of three years," he continued. "The International Paralympic Committee [IPC] has provided us with all the necessary conditions for our athletes to undergo additional doping testing procedures and take part in the qualifying tournaments."

"As of today, we believe that about 220-250 athletes will earn their right to participate in the [2020] Paralympic Games," Rozhkov stated. "Some 170-180 [Russian] Paralympians have already qualified."

"We are advising our athletes not to pay attention to anything and focus on the preparations, because they will be taking part in the Paralympic Games," he added.

RPC’s membership status with IPC

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced in February 2019 that the RPC’s membership was conditionally reinstated within the global organization. The conditional lifting of the suspension is in force until December 31, 2022, which means that the Russian side must strictly abide by a number of special requirements to avoid a repetition of the sanctions.

The IPC suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee in August 2016 in the wake of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren. The report stated in particular that Russia allegedly employed a state-sponsored doping system.

On August 7, 2016, the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Besides skipping the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil due to the imposed sanctions, the Russian Paralympians partly missed the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang because just few of them were cleared to participate under a neutral status.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6.