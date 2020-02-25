IBU denies requesting police to search rooms of Russian biathlete Loginov

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Monday it had never requested "no action of law enforcement" against Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov and his personal coach Alexander Kasperovich.

In accordance with standard procedure, representatives of the Biathlon Integrity Unit established contact with local law enforcement for the 2020 Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, and shared relevant information and intelligence with them," the IBU said in a statement, received by TASS on Monday.

"However, the Integrity Unit made no complaint to and requested no action of law enforcement, either in relation to Mr Alexander Loginov, or Mr Alexander Kasperovich, or anyone else," the statement continues.

"The Integrity Unit was not told in advance of the actions taken by the Italian police on Saturday 22 February 2020. It has been advised that those actions were ordered by the Italian prosecutor in Bolzano, based on information at the disposal of the Italian law enforcement authorities," the international governing body in biathlon said. "The Integrity Unit will stand ready to provide any support or assistance that the Italian authorities may request moving forward, as it would with any relevant law enforcement authorities."

On Sunday, Loginov announced he would pull out of the mass start race of the 2020 IBU World Championships. His decision was sparked by the searches carried out by Italian police in his hotel room. Police stormed into the biathlete’s room in early hours on Saturday at the request of the International Biathlon Union (IBU). Earlier, Drachev told TASS that the IBU request was linked to the fact that Loginov’s coach Alexander Kasperovich was using another person’s credentials at the 2020 IBU World Championships.

Loginov was suspended from competitions by the Russian Biathlon Union in 2013 because of a suspicion doping test. The International Biathlon Union rechecked his doping test in 2014 to find erythroietin, a prohibited substance. In July 2015, it was decided to ban him from competitions for a term of two years since the recheck date. The ban expired on November 2016. After he came back in sports, he has been subject of bashing from many leading biathletes.

At the current 2020 IBU World Championships in Italy, Loginov won gold in the sprint and bronze in the pursuit.