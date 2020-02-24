Ovechkin's sweater, dedicated to Kobe Bryant, sells for $9,150

TASS, February 24. The sweater of the Russian forward of the National Hockey League (NHL) Washington club Alexander Ovechkin, dedicated to the deceased five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Kobe Bryant, was sold at auction for $ 9150, according to the handbid.com data released on Monday.

On January 26, a private helicopter with 41-year-old Bryant onboard crashed near Los Angeles, killing the pilot and all eight passengers. Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13, was also aboard the helicopter.

After the accident was reported, Ovechkin publically expressed his condolences. Ovechkin said that he met Bryant several times, recalling one particular moment. "He always shook my hand, he knew who I am. I remember when I was in the stands eating hot dogs and he was like pointing to me and I was like, ‘holy,’ "but this is hard."

Ovechkin honored the memory of the late basketball player by going out for a warm-up before the regular season match with Nashville in a sweater with number 24, under which Bryant played. The Russian striker left an autograph on his sweater, after which he was put up for auction. The proceeds will be directed to the Bryant Family Assistance Fund.

Bryant retired from professional basketball in 2016. He has won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was recognized as the most valuable NBA player in 2008 and as the most valuable NBA finals player in 2009 and 2010. He is ranked fourth on the all-time scoring list of the NBA with 33,643 points scored. Bryant also played the all-star match 18 times.