Russian national football team retains last year’s 38th place in new FIFA World Ranking

TASS. February 20. The Russian national football squad has retained its last year's 38th position with 1,470 points in the newly published World Ranking of the world’s governing football body, FIFA.
"With few matches having been played on the international front so far this year, there is little movement in the first FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2020," FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.
"Indeed, with just 15 friendlies taking place since the last Ranking update in December – including two games in late 2019 – the top 20 remain unchanged, with Belgium, France and Brazil still making up the top three," the statement reads.
- Russia’s national football team finishes 2019 in 38th place of FIFA World Ranking
- Russian national football team down one place in new FIFA World Ranking list
- Russian national football team five places up in newly published FIFA World Ranking
- Russian national football team four places up in newly published FIFA World Ranking
- Russian national football team two places down in FIFA World Ranking
Russia climbed to the 38th place in December World Rankings having played 10 international fixtures last year and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. In March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.
Playing two international fixtures in November, the Russian team lost to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.
The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium (1,765 points), France (1,733 points) and Brazil (1,712 points) are: 4th England (1,661 points); 5th Uruguay (1,645 points); 6th Croatia (1,642); 7th Portugal (1,639); 8th Spain (1,636); 9th Argentina (1,623) and 10th Colombia (1,622).
The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to go out on April 9, 2020.