Russian national football team retains last year’s 38th place in new FIFA World Ranking

TASS. February 20. The Russian national football squad has retained its last year's 38th position with 1,470 points in the newly published World Ranking of the world’s governing football body, FIFA.

"With few matches having been played on the international front so far this year, there is little movement in the first FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2020," FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.

"Indeed, with just 15 friendlies taking place since the last Ranking update in December – including two games in late 2019 – the top 20 remain unchanged, with Belgium, France and Brazil still making up the top three," the statement reads.