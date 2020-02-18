Russian athletics body RusAF announces list of four candidates for presidential election

The election to the sports body is due on February 28

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The press service of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) announced on Tuesday a final list of four candidates for the presidential post in the country’s governing body of track and field athletics. The candidates are Yevgeny Yurchenko, a member of the Board of Directors of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC); Oleg Kurbatov, the head of the Moscow Athletics Federation; sports manager Mikhail Gusev; and the 2004 Olympic champion in 800-meter running and the head coach of the Russian national track and field athletics team, Yury Borzakovsky.

The federation’s press service reported on January 30 that seven people submitted their candidacies to run for the post of RusAF’s president, but would not disclose the names. In all, forty-four people have been registered running for the seats in the Presidium of RusAF and three people for the Control Review Commission of RusAF. World Athletics, which was previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations or IAAF, suspended RusAF’s membership in late 2015 following a chain of doping abuse scandals in Russia’s track and field sports. The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6. The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to the World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

