CAS orders Lokomotiv Moscow FC to pay its former midfielder Fernandes over $172,300

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ordered the Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow to pay its former Portuguese midfielder Manuel Fernandes over 11 million rubles, according to the CAS verdict that was sent to TASS on Tuesday by the player’s agent, Paulo Barbosa.

"FC Lokomotiv Moscow is ordered to pay to Manuel Henrique Tavares Fernandes the total amount of RUB 11,097,918.30, plus interest rate at 5% p.a. as from 25 July 2015 until the date of final payment," reads the CAS statement provided by Barbosa.

The document from the Swiss-based court also states that "FC Lokomotiv Moscow is ordered to pay Manuel Henrique Tavares Fernandes a total amount of CHF 5,000 [some $5,100] as contribution towards the expenses incurred in connection with these arbitration proceedings."

In late 2018, Rusian sports daily Sport Express reported citing Fernandes’ agent that the Portuguese midfielder filed a lawsuit with CAS requesting a compensation of 6 million rubles (over $94,100) from the Russian football club.

According to the agent, Lokomotiv Moscow FC's then-President Olga Smorodskaya failed to pay Fernandes his financial bonuses for the year 2015.

Fernandes, 34, played for Lokomotiv Moscow FC between 2014 and 2019, before he signed up with Russia’s Krasnodar FC last September. He appeared in 144 matches with Lokomotiv FC having booked 34 goals and 28 assists and became the champion of Russia and the three-time winner of the Russia Cup.