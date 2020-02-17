Putin lauds Loginov for gold medal in men’s sprint at 2020 IBU World Championship in Italy

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Alexander Loginov who won the gold on Saturday in men’s sprint at the 2020 IBU (International Biathlon Union) World Championships, held in Italy’s Antholz between February 13 and 23.
"I heartily congratulate you on the victory at the 2020 World Championship," Putin said in a message posted on the Kremlin’s official website on Monday.
"You have performed brilliantly in Italy’s Antholz-Anterselva, confidently beating strong opponents and returned our country the gold in men’s sprint, which is one of the most prestigious biathlon disciplines," Putin added.
Loginov completed the 10-kilometer race in 22 minutes 48.1 seconds hitting all targets on the shooting range. France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet took silver (+6.5 seconds; one missed target) and his titled compatriot Martin Fourcade clinched the bronze (+19.5 seconds; no missed targets).
Loginov became the first Russian to win the gold of the IBU World Championship in men’s individual race over the past 12 years. The previous gold in men’s biathlon individual competitions was brought for Russia by Maxim Chudov back in 2008.
In addition to the gold in 10-km sprint, Loginov also landed the bronze of this world championship in Italy in men’s pursuit.