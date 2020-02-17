Putin lauds Loginov for gold medal in men’s sprint at 2020 IBU World Championship in Italy

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Alexander Loginov who won the gold on Saturday in men’s sprint at the 2020 IBU (International Biathlon Union) World Championships, held in Italy’s Antholz between February 13 and 23.

"I heartily congratulate you on the victory at the 2020 World Championship," Putin said in a message posted on the Kremlin’s official website on Monday.

"You have performed brilliantly in Italy’s Antholz-Anterselva, confidently beating strong opponents and returned our country the gold in men’s sprint, which is one of the most prestigious biathlon disciplines," Putin added.