Putin congratulates speed skaters Kulizhnikov, Voronina on gold of World Championship

Kulizhnikov won two gold medals, namely in the 500-meter and the 1,000-meter relays, in which he set a new world record. On the opening day of the championship, the Russian speed skater crashed on the ice during the team sprint event and sustained injuries.

The Russian national team of speed skaters won three gold, five silver and four bronze medals at the championship in Salt Lake City, Utah, held between February 13 and 16. The team set its personal record in the total number of medals won at one championship.

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to national speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Natalia Voronina for their gold-medal performances at the 2020 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in the United States.

"I congratulate you on your triumph," Putin said in his message addressed to Kulizhnikov. "You were excellent coping with important tasks, your performance was confident and in a champion's manner."

"You have won double gold and set a new world record in the 1,000-meter distance," the Russian president added.

Kulizhnikov, 25, is a five-time world champion in single distances in addition to his one silver and one bronze medals. The Russian speed skater is also the five-time winner of the European Championships.

The Russian president also commended Natalia Voronina who became the fastest racer in women’s 5,000m discipline and grabbed the gold also with a new world record.

In a message addressed to Voronina, President Putin pointed out to her great skills and "outstanding performance."

"In the 5,000-meter competition you have demonstrated real qualities of a champion, splendid training background and skills," Putin stated. "Having left behind acclaimed opponents you have set a new world record. Way to go!"

The silver medals of the championship in Salt Lake City were brought for the Russian squad by Ruslan Murashov (500m); Angelina Golikova (500m); Olga Fatkulina (1,000m); Yevgeniya Lalenkova (1,500m) and the trio of Angelina Golikova, Olga Fatkulina and Daria Kachanova in women’s team sprint.

The bronze was packed by Olga Fatkulina (500m); Yelizaveta Kazelina (1,500m); Natalia Voronina (3,000m) and the trio of Danila Semerikov, Ruslan Zakharov and Sergei Trofimov in men’s team pursuit.

At the 2019 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Germany the Russian team managed to pack 11 medals (one gold and 10 bronze) and finished 7th in the overall medals standings.