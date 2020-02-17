FIFA presents Russia with Road Map on preparations for 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has started its work on the Road Map of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, in the build-up to the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow, the RFU press service reported on Monday.

Participants in the meeting discussed possible venues and dates for the tournament as well as a calendar of FIFA delegations’ inspection visits.

Representatives of FIFA and the RFU Work Group, led by RFU Seceretary General Alexander Alayev, held a meeting on Monday in Moscow on the preparations for the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup.

"Today’s meeting was the first step in preparations for hosting the Beach Soccer World Cup," Alayev said. "We have ample experience in the organization of major beach soccer tournaments."

"Last year, Moscow hosted the qualifying round of the [Beach Soccer] World Cup," he continued. "FIFA highly assessed our organizational level."

"I am sure that next year the assessment [of our preparedness] will be high as well," Alayev noted. "There is not much time left for the preparations. FIFA delegates handed us the Road Map and starting today we begin our work in line with it."

A decision to award the Russian capital of Moscow the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

After the Russian capital was selected as the host of the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup an official website of the Moscow authorities launched a public vote to choose among four proposed venues, including Red Square, where the matches of the global championship would be played.

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995 and Russia has never hosted this international event. The Russian national beach soccer team won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was hosted between November 21 and December 1 by Paraguay’s Asuncion, where the Russian national team won the bronze edging Japan (5-4) in the match for the third place. The Portuguese triumphed in Paraguay defeating Italy 6-4 in the final.