Russian Rublev reaches new career high in updated ATP rankings

TASS, February 17. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has climbed one spot up in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings to reach No. 14, his new career high, the ATP published the updated lists on Monday.

The top 10 did not see any changes. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic continues his reign on top of the ranking, followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev holds on to his spot No. 5, while another Russian Karen Khachanov stayed at No. 17.

Rublev last week reached quarterfinals at the Rotterdam Open (the Netherlands) before losing to Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic. Medvedev and Khachanov also competed at the tournament, Medvedev lost to Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in the first round, while Khachanov failed to clear the hurdle of the second round, losing to British Daniel Evans.

ATP rankings February 17:

1 (1). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 9,720 points;

2 (2). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 9,395;

3 (3). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 7,130;

4 (4). Dominic Thiem (Austria) - 7,045;

5 (5). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 5,890;

6 (6). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 4,745;

7 (7). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 3,885;

8 (8). Matteo Berrettini (Italy) - 2,860;

9 (9). Gael Monfils (France) - 2,860;

10 (10). David Goffin (Belgium) - 2,600...

14 (15). Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 2,219…

17 (17). Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 2,040…

112 (111). Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) - 503.