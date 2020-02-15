Sports Ministry: New disciplinary decisions against Russian athletes should be expected

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Statements made by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) made grounds to expect new disciplinary decisions similar to sanctions against Sveltana Sleptsova and Evgeny Ustyugov in the future, the Russian Sports Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"WADA statements about the continuing examination of the database and the samples obtained from the Moscow laboratory give every reason to believe that in the future new examples of similar disciplinary decisions are possible," the statement says.