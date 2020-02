ANTHOLZ /Italy/, February 15. /TASS/. Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov finished first and won gold in the men’s sprint at the 2020 IBU World Championships in Italy’s Antholz on Saturday.

Loginov completed the 10-kilomter-long race in 22 minutes 48.1 seconds with clean shooting. France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet took silver (+6.5 seconds; one missed shot) and Martin Fourcade earning bronze (+19.5 seconds; no missed shots).