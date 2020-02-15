Russian biathletes Ustyugov and Sleptsova to appeal disqualifications

ANTHOLZ /Italy/, February 15. /TASS/. Russian biathletes Evgeny Ustyugov and Svetlana Sleptsova who were disqualified for violating anti-doping rules will appeal the decision made by the International Biathlon Union (IBU) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), head of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) Vladimir Drachev told TASS.

"They have 21 days to appeal the decision and they will use the right to do so," he said.

Ustyugov, 34, is accused of using the prohibited substance of oxandrolone in the decision delivered on February 13. All of Ustyugov’s results achieved between August 27, 2013 and the end of the 2013/2014 season are set to be annulled with all medals, points and prizes stripped. Among other consequences, Ustyugov will be stripped of his Olympic relay gold medal that he won at the 2014 Olympics in Russia’s Sochi, which will lead to Russia losing the first place in the unofficial medal table.

The news that the International Biathlon Union (IBU) opened new proceedings against Ustyugov broke out on Thursday, the athlete then filed a suit against the IBU with Austria’s state court. Ustyugov faced first accusations in August 2018, he was later acquitted.

The decision to ban Sleptsova, 33, was made on February 11. She is found guilty of using a prohibited substance. Her results between March 22, 2013 and the end of 2013/2014 season are annulled.

Evgeny Ustyugov is the 2010 mass start Olympic champion. After his home Olympics came to a close, the biathlete announced his retirement. Ustyugov won two silver medals at the 2011 World Championships. Svetlana Sleptsova is a 2010 Olympic relay biathlon champion, 2009 world relay champion and a bronze medalist of the 2008 mixed relay event at the 2008 World Championships. She retired from biathlon after the 2017 Summer World Biathlon Championships, winning three gold medals. She has earned five individual podiums in World Cup races.