Russia can lose top position in Sochi Olympics medal table after Ustyugov’s suspension

TASS, February 15. Russia can possibly lose its first place in the overall medal table at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

On Saturday, a source told TASS that Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov had been found guilty of breaching the anti-doping code, with all of Ustyugov’s results achieved between August 27, 2013 and the end of the 2013/2014 season are set to be annulled with all medals, points and prizes stripped, including the Sochi Olympic relay gold medal. After the verdict is delivered, Ustyugov will have 21 days to appeal it in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Should CAS rule against the biathlete, Russia will lose the first place in the Sochi Olympics medal standings after the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The CAS ruling can be appealed with Switzerland’s Federal Court that can order to revisit the case if breach of procedures is identified.

Norway is then set to get atop the table with eleven gold, five silver and ten bronze medals. The Russia team with 10 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals will only be ranked third behind Canada (10-10-5).

If the ban holds up, Russia will be stripped of already three gold medals earned at the Sochi Olympics. Earlier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disciplinary commission headed by Denis Oswald took away gold medals from Russian bobsledders Alexander Zubkov and Alexei Voyevoda who won the two-man bobsleigh event as well as the four-man event.

In January 2018, CAS heard cases of 39 Russian athletes accused of breaching the anti-doping code at the Sochi Olympics. In February 2018, CAS acquitted 28 out of 39 athletes of all charges.