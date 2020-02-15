Russian biathlete Ustyugov found guilty of violating doping rules

ANTHOLZ /Italy/, February 15. /TASS/. Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has been found guilty of breaching the anti-doping code and stripped of his 2014 Sochi Olympic gold medal, a source close to the case told TASS.

All of Ustyugov’s results achieved between August 27, 2013 and the end of the 2013/2014 season are set to be annulled with all medals, points and prizes stripped. Among other consequences, Ustyugov will be stripped of his Olympic relay gold medal that he won at the 2014 Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

Ustyugov can appeal the disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days starting with February 11.

Later on Saturday, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) confirmed the decision to suspend Ustyugov and Russian Olympic champion Svetlana Sleptsova for two years.

At the 2014 Olympics, Ustyugov raced together with Anton Shipulin, Dmitry Malyshko and Alexey Volkov. Ustyugov’s possible penalties can lead to his three teammates also being stripped of their gold medals.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Ustyugov who retired from biathlon after the Sochi Olympics is again suspected of violating anti-doping rules even though he previously was cleared of doping violation accusations. On February 13, the biathlete filed a case against the IBU with Austria’s state court. Ustyugov faced first accusations in August 2018 along with Russian biathletes Svetlana Sleptsova, Alexander Pechenkin and Alexander Chernyshov. Pechenkin and Chernyshov were banned last June, while Sleptsova was disqualified for two years, the news broke out earlier today.

Ustyugov, 34, is the 2010 mass start Olympic champion. After his home Olympics came to a close, the biathlete announced his retirement. Ustyugov has won two silver medals at the 2011 World Championships.