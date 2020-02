ANTHOLZ /Italy/, February 15. /TASS/. Russian 2010 Olympic biathlon champion Svetlana Sleptsova has been found guilty of violating anti-doping rules and has been banned for two years, her results between March 22, 2013 and the end of 2013/2014 season were annulled, the Russian Biathlon Union told TASS.

The decision to ban Sleptsova was made on February 11. She is found guilty of using a prohibited substance in violation of article 2.2 of the International Biathlon Union’s anti-doping rules.