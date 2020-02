TASS, February 15. Russian speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov has won the gold medal in the men’s 500 meters event at the 2020 World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships with a result of 33.727 seconds. The competitions are held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The second place was taken by Russia’s Ruslan Murashov (33.995 seconds). Japanese speed skater Tatsuya Shinhama clinched bronze (34.035), and Russia’s Viktor Mushtakov finished fourth (34.059).