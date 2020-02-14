Russian Potapova stumbles in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy QFs

ST. PETERSBURG, February 14. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova has fallen in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tournament to defending champion Dutch Kiki Bertens in their quarterfinal match.

Bertens, 28, overcame late resistance from Potapova, 18, in the second set to prevail 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). The Dutch player is No. 2 seed of the tournament and is ranked eighth in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. She has won nine WTA titles. Bertens’ best Grand Slam performance to date is the semifinals of the 2016 French Open.

Potapova is ranked 101st in the world and has never won a WTA title. Her best Grand Slam performance to date is the second round of the Australian Open (2019), the French Open (2019) and Wimbledon (2019).

Bertens will square off with another Russian, Ekaterina Alexandrova, for the right to contest the final. Alexandrova earlier received a walkover into the semifinals after Czech Petra Kvitova (seed No. 3) withdrew from the tournament with illness.

The 2020 St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy is held as a WTA Premier tournament for the fifth time, St. Petersburg’s Sibur Arena hosts the completions played on indoor hard. Last year, the tournament was named the best Premier tournament of the women’s tennis calendar according to players themselves. St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy is running until February 16 and offers $783,000 in prize money.